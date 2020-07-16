MSU Texas suspends summer workouts after student-athletes test COVID-19 positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After two student-athletes test COVID-19 positive, Midwestern State University officials have paused voluntary summer workouts.

In a statement released by MSU Mustangs on Twitter, officials state workouts are suspended until July 27 “at which time MSU Texas Athletics will reassess the situation and make a decision regarding continuation of workouts.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our MSU Texas student-athletes is our top priority as a university and athletics department,” the statement reads.

