MSU Texas suspends summer workouts after student-athletes test COVID-19 positive

The discussion continues among the MSU Texas Board of Regent as they take steps forward to a possible merger with the Texas Tech University System.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After two student-athletes test COVID-19 positive, Midwestern State University officials have paused voluntary summer workouts.

In a statement released by MSU Mustangs on Twitter, officials state workouts are suspended until July 27 “at which time MSU Texas Athletics will reassess the situation and make a decision regarding continuation of workouts.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our MSU Texas student-athletes is our top priority as a university and athletics department,” the statement reads.