MSU Texas to continue mask order after Gov. Greg Abbott lifts statewide mask order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University officials have decided to continue their mask policy even after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week his plan to end the statewide mask order starting March 10.
Officials added they want to stay on course with their health and safety protocol.
See the full statement from university officials below.
After thoughtful consideration with our leadership team, we remain committed to stay the course with our health and safety protocol. We will continue requiring the wearing of face coverings, practicing social distancing, and maintaining reduced occupancy limits. pic.twitter.com/sLktF5T3M2— Midwestern State (@MSUTexas) March 8, 2021