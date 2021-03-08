MSU Texas to continue mask order after Gov. Greg Abbott lifts statewide mask order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Midwestern State University officials have decided to continue their mask policy even after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week his plan to end the statewide mask order starting March 10.

Officials added they want to stay on course with their health and safety protocol.

See the full statement from university officials below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News