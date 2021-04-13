MSU Texas to host artist talk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host an artist talk about a current exhibition, ‘Dwelling: Experiences of Shelter.”

Artists from Indiana, New Mexico, and Wichita Falls will participate in a Zoom to discuss their artistic practices and idea of making and looking at art through a new lens.

The artist talk will be held on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m.

You can watch in the Cannedy event hall at Wichita Falls Museum of Art or join from home via Zoom.

You can read more about the exhibit here.

