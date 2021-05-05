MSU Texas to make masks optional come August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and staff at Midwestern State University will soon not be required to wear masks on campus.

This comes as MSU officials shift toward phase four of its operation to have things back to normal as possible.

In a statement, the administration said they expect the percentage of the US population having obtained immunity to COVID-19 to increase by August, which should in turn reduce the risk of the spread of the virus.

MSU’s Medical Director Keith Williamson said he is looking forward to looking to returning to a more usual environment but they will do so safely.

“I think it is an optimistic and a viable goal but it is dependent on people going out and getting their vaccinations and we’re trusting that students now that they’re done with the stresses of the spring semester will go home and get vaccinated,” Williamson said.

MSU officials are strongly recommending students get vaccinated and encourage continued use for those who are not yet comfortable not wearing a mask.

“One of the things we made note of is we have to be flexible because while it looks good really right now and vaccination rates are climbing, we could have a resurgence of the disease in the fall,” Williamson said.

Officials hope to set things in motion on August 9th.

Williamson said the incident management team has been meeting and discussing when they would implementing this stage.