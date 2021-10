WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University has unveiled its newest addition to the campus.

University leaders opened the doors to the Charlye O. Farris Social Justice Resource Center Friday, October 29.

The center will serve as a hub of education and advocacy and will be used for community events, meetings, intercultural training and development resources.

A few events have already been scheduled at the center.

