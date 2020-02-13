MSU Texas women’s basketball head coach steps away to focus on battle with cancer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While fans’ eyes have been on the court, there’s been a vital piece of the team absent from the sidelines, though she would rather be with her team instead of taking on this battle.

The Midwestern State Women’s head basketball coach Noel Johnson hasn’t been on the sidelines the past three games because her battle with ovarian cancer has taken priority in recent days.

Doctors have discovered a tumor blocking her lower intestine.

Johnson underwent a procedure Wednesday in Fort Worth to alleviate pain and stomach cramping.

Midwestern State announced Wednesday that johnson will not coach the rest of the season as she focusses on her battle.

Assistant Christopher Reay will take over coaching duties during this time.

Click here for more information from MSU Texas officials.