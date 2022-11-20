Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a weekend full of excitement for all e-sport gamers and Pokemon lovers.

MSU hosted their first gaming pokemon-themed convention this weekend featuring

competitive cosplay contests, Pokemon trading card games, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and

much more. MSU’s e-sports gaming teams faced University of Texas at Arlington and University of North Texas e-sports teams.

E-sports & Gaming Coordinator Zachary Zoet said he was thrilled that MSU is bringing more

opportunities for students’ passions, including gaming.

“I think popular culture is shifting toward for supporting more for things like that, like Marvel, blockbuster, things like that now, that’s all the rage. So, we are definitely meeting that trend in popular culture,” Zoet said.

The convention wrapped up around 8 p.m.