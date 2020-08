MSU is hosting a multi-day blood drive on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— MSU is hosting a multi-day blood drive on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The blood drive will happen in the Clark Student Center in Wichita rooms I and II.

Masks are required for all donors.

Walk-ins are available, but if you’d like to sign up for an appointment, email the Honors Program Coordinator Cody Parish at cody.parish@msutexas.edu.