MSU to offer students a course in ‘microbrewology’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Next semester, some MSU students will learn everything they need to know about brewing their own beer.

It’s all part of a microbrewology class that will be led by the brewing microbiologist at Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

With this class being exclusive to students with a high GPA, only a select few will get to learn how art and history are connected through a brew.

In 2019, Wichita Falls Brewing Company held a six-part class to educate the public about the brewing process of craft beers, but now, they’re taking the class to the next level by going deep into the art of microbrewology with students at MSU.

“I used to be a clinical microbiologist, and I have a master’s in biology, so we’ll talk about, in yeast biology specifically, we’ll talk about everything related to yeast biology, water chemistry,” Brewing micro-biologist JT Ford said. “We’ll talk about hop and barley anatomy. We’ll talk about how that stuff works together.”

Along with the science of beer, students will also learn how beer connects societies through the centuries.

“Looking at beer and looking at the great beer-making cultures of the past, you can learn about those cultures through the beer they produce,” Ford said. “Like American craft beer revolution: we’re big on hops, and that’s a big thing because we have a lot of hops here. We grow ’em, we wanna put ’em in beer.”

This interdisciplinary class will be part of the honors program, where only students with a 3.2 grade point average or higher will be allowed to take the course.

“If you spend your entire college career on whatever degree it is, you may really know that degree and that field, but oftentimes to be successful, you have to have things from other fields, knowledge from other areas,” MSU political science professor Dr. Steve Garrison said.

“If you like beer, or even if you think you don’t like beer, we’re gonna talk a lot about, everything about beer,” Ford said. “You’ll be able to walk out of the class, brew beer in your backyard, or else I’ve failed, pretty much.”

MSU students will be getting an opportunity to learn the science and history behind one of the world’s most beloved drinks.

Of course students will get to learn the ins and outs of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company, and at the end of the course, students will form groups to invent their own brewery plan.