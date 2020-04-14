MSU to receive $4.4 million federal grant for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls will receive a $4,413,874 federal grant to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.

The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

At least fifty percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

Of the $4,413,874 awarded to MSU, $2,206,937 will be designated for student aid.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available.