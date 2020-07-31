MSU will not require students to self-quarantine before returning to campus

Following the MSU Texas president’s statement detailing the steps the university intends to take to address diversity and inclusion on campus, a Twitter chain with #BlackatMSUTexas started Thursday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several universities in Texas such as UT Austin and Texas State University are asking that students self-quarantine for 14 days before the fall semester. However, that won’t be the case for every student who attends Midwestern State University.

According to university officials, students from certain international locations may require quarantine. Those students are advised to contact officials with the Global Education Office, who is working with Vinson Health Center on quarantine requirements.

“We continue to encourage our campus community to practice and engage in health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a statement released Thursday said.

Move-in actives for students had been redesigned by the Residence Life staff, which includes, brief COVID-19 screening. The move-in guide can be found on the MSU Texas website.

All students are also encouraged to undergo daily health screening assessments using the Coronavirus Self-checker from CDC.