MSU women’s basketball coach Noel Johnson passes away after cancer battle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State women’s basketball head coach Noel Johnson was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer on April 2, 2019. Over a year later, Johnson died on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loved ones at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Johnson became the head coach of the Mustangs back in 2008. Over her 12 years, the MSU women’s basketball team reached the NCAA tournaments three times and won the Lone Star Conference tournament for the first time in program history in 2012. Johnson was named LSC coach of the year that season.

Overall, the Mustangs have posted a 158-164 (.491) record under Johnson’s guidance, making her the winningest coach in program history.

This past year, Johnson stepped away from the team for its final ten games to focus on her battle with cancer.

Before her time at Midwestern State, Johnson was an assistant coach at the University of North Texas as well as Texas State University.

Noel’s playing career consisted of four years at Texas Tech from 1991-95, where the Red Raiders won a national championship in 1993. She was named to the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in 2005.

We join Midwestern State in mourning the loss of @WBBMSUMustangs coach Noel Johnson.



Before her passing, Johnson's @LadyRaiderWBB teammates from the 1993 NCAA championship team supported her in her battle with ovarian cancer: https://t.co/kSUgtgMekS pic.twitter.com/FYMEAfBVXt — NCAA (@NCAA) June 9, 2020

Noel Johnson was 47 years old.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 20 at D.L. Ligon Coliseum beginning at 1 p.m.

Her death was announced Tuesday morning in her Facebook group Noel’s Cancer Journey.