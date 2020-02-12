MSU would remain least expensive universities if board votes to raise rates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Texas students will see increases in tuition, fees, and room and board rates next fall if the regents approve the recommended hikes tomorrow.

However, even with the increases, MSU remains near the least expensive compared to 15 other similar universities in Texas.

The proposed tuition increase for next fall would be just under 1% for Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors and 2.6% more for new students.

The tuition and fee total for new students would be $5,077 for 15 semester hours, compared to $4,947 currently.

The increases for room rates would average about 2.5% and for resident meal plans around 3 to 3.5%, depending on which residence hall and meal plan.

No increase is proposed for summer apartment rates.

The new rates for traditional dorms with all access highest meal plan rates would put MSU 12th lowest of 16 other state institutions, at the price of $8,640.

MSU’s residence rates for a semiprivate suite is next to the lowest of the 15 universities in the comparison study.