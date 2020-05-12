MSU’s Moffett Library renovation complete

The $7 million facelift for the Moffett Library at MSU is finally complete.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The $7 million facelift for the Moffett Library at MSU is finally complete.

In the remodel, there is additional space for students, accommodations for technology, a larger computer room housing 30 new computers as well as a special collections room, new study pods and so much more.

One student said this change may help keep students motivated.

“The library was very outdated, It really wasn’t a place you wanted to be,” Junior Mass Communication Student Brianne Fournier said. “Now it’s more up to date, it gives you an environment you want to be in.”

The library is now fully open for finals.