MSU’s Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just 10 years ago, folks at Midwestern State University opened the doors to the Redwine Wellness Center for the first time.

Director of Recreational Sports and Wellness Center Angie Reay remembers when the nearest weight room was a small office spot in D.L. Ligon. She said this wellness center gives students a place to get away from their studies.

“I think it’s just a great place for, especially for students, to come and just socialize to kind of just get away from the grind of going to class every day and work,” Reay said. “It’s a relaxing place. It’s a good atmosphere to be a part of. So, I think that’s what a lot of our members get coming over here.”

The gym comes fully equipped, including an indoor track, outdoor aquatics area and group fitness rooms.