Mud bog in Seymour helps veteran from Houston

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — For some Seymour residents, there’s nothing like a mud bog.

“We make our vehicles as fast as we can to make as much noise and as much carnage as possible so the goal is to get from one side of the pit to the other in the shortest amount of time,” D&D Customs and Mud Bog property manager Daniel Huskamp said.

Revving engines and slinging mud, all for Travis Bean and his son who lost their Houston home to flooding.

The non-profit, “Help a Vet Apparell,” or HAVA is extending a hand to Houston.

“We happen to be doing this, selling our shirts, our merchandise as well as having this mud run,” HAVA organization member Kim Riley said. “We’re using 100 percent of the profits to go to them, we are not recouping any of the money for the merchandise.”

The organization stretches far and wide across the United States. This time, stopping in Seymour.

“What we do is we find a vet that’s in need and we help them out in any way it may be whether it’s with getting counseling, helping with a vehicle, finding help with a job, clothing, whatever their need may be,” Riley said.

While it may seem like you can just combine some mud and water to make this happen, Huskamp said you’ve got to get your hands a little dirtier than that with more than 20,000 gallons of water on his property.

“I have about 100 hours of dirt work and I’ve been prepping for a couple weeks, we basically shut our shop down this week so we could get all ready for the car show and this,” Huskamp said.

Fundraisers are just the beginning for Huskamp.

“One thing I’m trying to do here is open up a spot for the teenagers in the community to have somewhere where they can go, tear their trucks up, have fun and not have to worry about having their buddies tow them up before the cops get there,” Huskamp said.

Controlled fun in the mud, but most importantly, helping those who need it most.

They want to try and do three mud bog’s a year to help veterans or anyone who needs the help.

This is D&D Custom’s second charity mud bog as last year they raised money for a local man battling cancer.

Read more about HAVA here.

