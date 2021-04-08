Multi-million dollar project approved to improve wastewater system in Bowie

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Bowie residents are one step closer to seeing an end to flooding and other problems associated with their aged and overburdened wastewater system.

On Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board unanimously approved a request for the financing of almost $10 million of the cost of an improvement project.

Besides fixing many of the problems, the board staff said this zero interest funding will save taxpayers mroe than $2 million over 30 years and will also reduce operational costs.

The city said many sewer mains are too shallow for proper gravity flow and improvements are needed throughout the system.

Included will be new manhole covers to replace old brick manholes, new PVC lines, new lift pumps, and a pond at the treatment plant to help during peak flows.

The city’s only immediate expenditure will be about $4,000 for land easements.