WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Monday morning, a Wichita County Sheriff’s vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on the corner of 7th Street and Scott Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection sometime after 3:30 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, for a reported wreck.

Our photographer on the scene said there appeared to be five vehicles in total, and some of those vehicles appeared to have been parked.

At time of publication, there is not information regarding the cause of the wreck or whether or not injuries were inolved.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.