WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parts of Kell West were briefly closed following a wreck involving a semi and multiple vehicles near the Harrison Street exit on Saturday.

At 11:38 a.m. Saturday, May 21, first responders were called to a wreck in the 1800 block of Kell West Freeway that involved multiple vehicles.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, a Ford Expedition and a Chevrolet Silverado collided in the lanes.

The collision sent the Ford Expedition onto the center grass median, where it rolled over and landed on its side. The Silverado collided with a semi-truck in the right lane. The semi-truck was also hauling two other semis.

There were four occupants in the Expedition, one person in the Silverado and one person in the semi.

Despite initially being reported as a pin-in, all occupants of the Expedition were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

Sgt. Eipper said no serious injuries were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital.