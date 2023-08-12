WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County area fire departments and law agencies are batting a grass fire that broke out Saturday afternoon around 11.

The Grass fire is located on bacon switch road and Peterson Road and around 11:40 multiple agencies including the Wichita sheriff’s office and multiple departments in surrounding counties rushed to the scene in an attempt to contain the fire.

DPS has shut down the area to keep the traffic out while firefighters continue to battle the blaze. The sheriff’s office is seeking additional resources to help with the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The main cause of grass fires is long periods of dry heat and the lack of rain and with the heat advisory, these fires are to be expected. Stick with Texoma’s homepage for the latest