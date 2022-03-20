UPDATE: As of March 20, 2022 at 3:19 p.m.

Nocona Firefighters are calling for evacuations on the east side of Lake Nocona, according to the Montague Emergency Communications Team.

Firefighters are asking residents to not use Shady Grove Road. All county departments have been paged for mutual aid.

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple volunteer fire departments are working a wildfire in Nocona Hills.

According to the Montague Emergency Communications Team, the fire started at Nocona Drive and is moving north.

Montague Sheriff’s deputies have been called to assist with traffic control and traffic has been blocked at Uselton Road and Shady Road.