IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic on U.S. 287 was halted Saturday while several fire departments battled a large grass fire near Harmony Road.

At last check the fire was at five hundred acres and 45% contained. There were multiple responding agencies, such as Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, volunteer fire departments, Texas Forestry Service and the Texas Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported. There was possibly some livestock that had to be evacuated. The cause is under investigation.

