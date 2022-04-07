WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The high winds that swept through Texoma on Thursday helped wildfires spark and spread in parts all over Texoma.

A fire in the Electra-Punkin Center area started around 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

14 acres burned, and Punkin Center volunteer firefighters were the first to respond and were in command of the fire.

Electra firefighters also responded, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control.

It’s believed the fire was started by electrical lines blowing into each other because of the wind and then sparking.

No structures were threatened, and there were no injuries reported.

It took about two hours to get the flames under control.