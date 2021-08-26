Multiple agencies battling ‘fully involved’ structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews with multiple local fire departments are fighting a fully involved structure fire on Wellington Lane.

The call came in shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 for a structure fire in the 600 block of Wellington Lane.

Crews with the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and the Iowa Park Fire Department responded to fight the blaze. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the call.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the structure or if any injuries occurred as a result of the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire and the current estimate of the damage done are also unknown at this time.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.