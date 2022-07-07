WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Koonce fire in western Wichita County has been burning for more than 30 hours and people claimed they could see the smoke as far as the Abilene area but is now 85 contained.

The fire and the wind that fueled the fire on Wednesday were bad enough that officials were concerned, not only about homes and businesses but also about the U.S. 287 roadway and the B.N.S.F. Railroad line.

The Koonce fire in the western portion of Wichita County has now spread to more than 3,700 acres.

Everyone from local fire departments and the Wichita County Sheriff’s office to the Texas Forest Service were working all day and night trying to contain it.

“I came in from the Merkel Texas Force Service Office and we could see the smoke that far so there was a concern and you could see from the smoke that there was probably a lot of wind occurring based on the amount of smoke that was being produced,” Willie Begay of the Texas Forest Service said.

Roads and highways were closed down to keep the wildfire from reaching other areas.

Nearby homes were threatened, but Begay said the help of aircraft was very important to suppress the fire.

“A wind-driven fire the winds were coming from the south and it was driving the fire to the north and those particular locations were being threatened at that time,” Begay said.

A large number of electrical poles were damaged and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“The drought has been prevalent so the fuels are just ready to take off with any type of ignition source whether it be human cause or lightning cause,” Begay said.

Many fire stations from Wichita County and surrounding areas worked together during the extreme heat to clear it out as fast as they could.

“A substantial amount of local resources, they were the ones that were present on the initial attack part of the responding to the fire,” Begay said.

Fire officials want you to be aware of your surroundings and make sure you’re not dragging chains from your vehicle or parking your car in the grass.