WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large grass fire continues to burn in western Wichita County as the high fire danger in the county threatens to see this fire grow even larger.

Multiple agencies, including the Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, are assisting with this fire.

According to officials with the Wichita West Fire Department, the fire has been named the Koontz Fire.

The fire started on F.M. 367, between Old Electra Road and F.M. 2384. The fire is burning to the North, towards Business 287, parallel with F.M. 2384.

Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Forest Services Strike Team arrived on the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

