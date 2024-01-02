IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple emergency crews from several area agencies are working to battle a house fire in Iowa Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

The call came in just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, about a house fire in the 200 block of West Aldine Street in Iowa Park, near the intersection of Jackson Avenue.

Responding units noted, via police scanners, that visible smoke was seen coming from the residence.

According to our crew on the scene, units with the Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Sheppard Fire, Iowa Park Police Department, and AMR responded to the fire.

Photo courtesy Christopher Walker (KFDX/KJTL)

Though it has not been confirmed, scanner traffic indicated the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire, the extent of the damage done, or if any injuries resulted from the blaze.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more information from authorities.