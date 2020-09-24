Multiple agencies respond after child falls from balcony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies responded to a call regarding a 5-year-old child falling from a balcony Thursday morning.

First responders were dispatched to Indian Falls Apartments in the 4500 block of Barnett Road at around 9:55 a.m. Thursday, September 24.

According to Sgt. Harold McClure witnesses outside of a relation with the child said the young boy was playing on the balcony when he fell.

Officers said the child’s mother transported him to the hospital where he is being treated.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

McClure said there are no charges.

