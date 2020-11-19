Multiple agencies respond to accident involving WFPD motorcycle officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Police Department motorcycle cop is in the hospital with significant injuries after being involved in an accident Thursday morning.

The accident happened on the Central Freeway overpass at Old Iowa Park road around 10:15.

According to Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, the officer was running radar at the 900 block of Central Freeway, he went to attempt a traffic stop and as he was going over one of the hills there was a slow-moving street sweeping convoy that he hit the back of.

“The convoyed vehicle actually had almost like a trailer type of thing on the back of it that he did run into the back of,” Hughes said. “But, another issue was that the convoy was kind of a long convoy so there was kind of a gap in there so when he had moved over and gone over the hill, I guess, he just never saw the other vehicle until it was too late.”

The officer has been transported to the hospital with significant injuries, however, it is unknown at this time the officer’s condition, but we do know the officer was alert and talking as he was transported.

