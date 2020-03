WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are on scene of a house fire in the 2400 block of Ellingham Drive Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the call about 3 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire.

Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR all responded to the call.

