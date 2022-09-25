WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire.

Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail.

The first on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. It is unknown if the house was occupied. An AMR ambulance was dispatched to the scene treat someone suffering from minor burn injuries.

