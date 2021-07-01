Multiple agencies respond to ‘fully involved’ structure fire in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT — A home in Burkburnett is fully engulfed in flames as several fire departments try to put out the fire.

It started around 5 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of Lilac Lane. It is unknown if anyone is inside the home. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

The following fire departments are on the scene: Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Sheppard Air Force Base and a VFD tender. The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as we have a crew on the scene.