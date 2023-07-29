*Updated at 5:50 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a large grass fire near Hatton Road, southeast of Wichita Falls.

According to preliminary reports, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita West VFD, and the Texas Forrest Service and aircraft support are battling the blaze. Wichita Falls Police, Wichita County Deputies along with various other law enforcement agencies have closed off roadways near the fire.

Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL) Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL) Photo credit: Ariel Reed (KFDX/KJTL)

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the area for two large grass fires. Preliminary reports also indicated possible evacuations of nearby businesses and homes.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire is 20% contained and has burned approximately 350 acres.

Responding departments:

Clay County Emergency Department

Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department

Wichita East Volunteer Fire Department

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita Falls Police Department

Burkburnett Fire Department

