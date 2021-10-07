Multiple agencies respond to reported head-on wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a reported head-on wreck just outside of Holliday.

Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, October 7, police were called to the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway right outside of Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.

Witnesses said before the wreck, a Camaro passed them driving eastbound in their car and a mile later they came upon the Camaro and Chevrolet Silverado collision. Another witness on the scene said a child could be seen on the roadway.

Wichita West, Holliday Police, DPS, and Wichita County Sherriff responded to the wreck.

Eastbound traffic is closed and westbound is down to one lane according to police scanners.

Drivers of both vehicles were transported for medical attention. One was taken by ambulance and the other by Air Evac.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.