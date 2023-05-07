Multiple units respond to multiple shots fired on East Hatton an Old Windthorst Road in Wichita Falls. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/ KFDX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to shots fired early Sunday morning in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police are assisting outside agencies in a reported pursuit that ended with multiple shots fired on East Hatton Road and Old Windthorst Road according to our reporter on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries but two ambulances are on the scene. Parts of East Hatton Road and Windthorst Road are closed at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.