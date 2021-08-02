Multiple agencies responding to chase, looking for man with gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are responding to a chase on the north side of Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s office are responding to a chase on foot in the Sheppard Access Road and Maurine Street area. According to police scanner traffic authorities are looking for a Hispanic man in a black shirt that reportedly has a gun in his waistline.

The man started running after his vehicle crashed.

According to KFDX photojournalist on the scene parts of Sheppard Access around Maurine Street are blocked off.

Police are using drones to assist with the search.

