UPDATE: Multiple agencies responding to large grassfire near Electra

UPDATE: Friday, January 14, 2022, 9:25 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called to assist with the fire. They have named it the Douglas Fire.

According to TAMFS’s twitter account, the fire is an estimated 200 acres and 0% contained.

Read their updates on the Douglas Fire at their Twitter account here.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple fire agencies are responding to a large grassfire outside of Electra Friday night.

Before 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, Electra firefighters called for mutual aid to assist on a large grassfire that was growing quickly due to the high winds in Wichita County.

According to witnesses, the fire is to the east of Electra and spreading south.

