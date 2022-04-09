WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple grassfires are being reported throughout Wichita County, with the largest fire east of Electra.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to the Wichita County fire, now called the Cashew Fire.

As of 4:17 p.m., they estimate the fire to be 130 acres big, and it is 0% contained.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Texas Storm Chasers, there were two significant hotspots seen on radar as of 3:48 p.m. See their social post for the radar conditions.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fires, including Electra, Punkin Center and Iowa Park.

Both fires are close to BUS 287, and traffic may be impacted.

We are working to gather more information on these fires. Check this story often for updates.