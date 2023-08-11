WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple businesses and apartments are being evacuated as fire spreads along Rathgeber Road near the North Texas State Hospital.

According to police scanner traffic, Mustang Village, Stone Creek Ranch Apartments and Grace Church located off Southwest Parkway are currently being evacuated due to the risk of fire.

According to the police scanner Southwest Parkway, Taft, and Lake Park Drive are going to be closed in areas near the fire.

The fire started around 3:53 p.m. at West Rathgaber Road and Archer City Highway.

Officials are asking that people avoid the area while they get people to safety and work to put the fire out.