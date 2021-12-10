Uncontained fire prompts evacuations in southern Electra

NOTE: Refresh this story often, as it is being updated in real time with new information as it becomes available

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 2:37 p.m.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke is advising residents north of Electra along Highway 25 and the Punkin Center area to self evacuate until they get control of a raging wildfire.

Sheriff Duke is also requesting residents not travel on U.S. 287 to Electra. He said the highway is closed going into Electra from Harrold to the north and also south into Electra. Highway 25 is also closed going into Electra.

#WICHITAFALLS U.S. 287 AT HWY 25 IN ELECTRA IS CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS DUE TO LARGE GRASS FIRE AND SOUTH SIDE OF ELECTRA IS ALSO BEING EVACUATED. — TxDPS Road Report (@txdpsroadreport) December 10, 2021

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Wichita County on the #ElectraComplex. The complex is an estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/n8KcmQM1es — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 10, 2021

UPDATE: Friday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said both the elementary and the junior/senior high school have been evacuated to the old high school, which is currently the administration building.

West said the kids are being picked up right now, and parents are being asked to pick their kids up from the administration building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire departments within a 120-mile radius have been called to respond to two uncontained grassfires in Electra.

According to scanner reports, one of the fires has jumped over Business 287 on the southern side of Electra.

Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts said the fires are near structures, and according to scanner traffic, two structures are already on fire.

The entire Texoma area is under a red flag warning due to high winds, which make it possible for fires to spread out of control very quickly.

Authorities in Electra are notifying residents on the southern side of Electra in the area of Business 287 and Valley Drive to evacuate as soon as possible, as the fire is not contained.

Officials are also beginning to close roads within Electra, including parts of Highway 25. Traffic is being rerouted in several parts of town.

Units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Electra Fire Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, and several other agencies are working to contain the blaze.

Watts said the Texas A&M Forest Service is also on the scene, and crews are “very blessed” to have their help.

The cause of the fire and the total damage caused are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.