ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple agencies are battling a large grass fire in Archer County.

According to a reporter on the scene, Windthorst County Volunteer Fire Department and Archer County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire just south of River Road.

As of 4:40 Thursday afternoon, the fire was 85 acres and zero percent contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service has labeled this fire ‘River.’

At the time of publication, it is unknown if any roads are closed, but it’s always best to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Archer County limits. Fire is represented by red dot. Photo credits: TAMU Forest Service