Multiple fire agencies battle Burkburnett house fire

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple area fire departments responded to a house fire in Burkburnett Thursday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, January 13, Burkburnett Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Kiowa Drive, accoridng to Burk Fire Chief Harold Watkins.

A neighbor said they saw the exterior of the house on fire.

Watkins said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire through the roof on the back and eastern sides of the house. The majority of the fire was in the attic.

Firefighters made entry into the house and were able to stop the fire from spreading into the main portion of the home.

The homeowner had been home for a few minutes when the fire started, but he and his animals were able to get out of the house without injuries before firefighters arrived. According to Watkins, the owner will not be able to stay in the home for some time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire investigators are leaning toward an electrical fault. Oncor was working to disconnect the power so investigators could determine what caused the fire.

Burkburnett, Wichita Falls, Friberg-Cooper, Sheppard Air Force and Iowa Park fire departments were all on scene. Watkins said the Burkburnett VFD was very appreciative for all the mutual aid.