WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire agencies throughout Wichita County responded to a structure fire at a home on Rogers Lane Sunday.

Just before noon, fire agencies were alerted to a structure fire in the 8700 block of Rogers Lane, north of Wichita Falls.

On scene, firefighters battled with a fully-engulfed mobile home.

Among the fire agencies that responded were Friberg-Cooper, Burkburnett, Wichita Falls, Sheppard Air Force and Cameron Gardens. Friberg-Cooper VFD were in charge of the scene.

No injuries of civilians or firefighters were reported. The owner of the property was not home at the time of the fire.

According to Friberg-Cooper Fire Chief William Norris, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.