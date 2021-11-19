Multiple hospitalized following early morning pin-in crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are searching for anyone involved in an early morning pin-in crash that fled the scene after the wreck.

An officer on the scene of the crash said a person with severe injuries showed up to the hospital after a passerby drove them from the scene of the accident.

That scene, a median on U.S. 277 near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Kell Boulevard, is where police found a car pinned to a tree with a person still inside.





The person found still pinned inside the vehicle was transported to United Regional by AMR, and their current status is unknown.

WFPD is looking for anyone else who may have fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.