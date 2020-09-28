UPDATE: All 3 people accounted for, safe after water rescue at Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: Sunday, Sept. 27, 7:44 p.m.

Three people were rescued from Lake Wichita and are safe according to police.

Authorities said three unidentified people were on an unknown watercraft and had trouble getting back to shore.

One person stayed with the watercraft while the other two people started swimming to the other side to land.

Wichita Falls Fire Rescue said they sent two boats into the water, and with the aid of a bystander that had a jetski, the person that stayed with the watercraft was brought back to land safely by the rescue team.

The other two individuals safely made it to safety on the other side of Lake Wichita.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a water rescue at Lake Wichita.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

