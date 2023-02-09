WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A spate of wrecks in Wichita Falls Thursday morning caused traffic delays and even a few road closures.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, February 9, Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said that northbound traffic on I-44 was being directed off and on to Broad Street before getting back on I-44 past 8th Street.

The entrance ramp on Holliday to southbound traffic on the overpass and the ramp on Kell East to the flyover for northbound overhead traffic are also shut down.

Slick roads and below-freezing temperatures Thursday morning may have caught many drivers by surprise as overpasses and ramps formed ice.

An overpass coated with ice in Wichita Falls The I-44 ramp posed a danger to drivers.

WFPD officers are out on the ramps and overpasses working wrecks, but conditions are very foggy, so you’re asked to drive slowly and watch for officers.