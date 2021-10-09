Multiple motorcyclists injured in wreck on Scott Ave

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group of motorcyclists in downtown Wichita Falls were injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m. Wichita Falls Police, Fire and AMR responded to the 1100 block of E. Scott Avenue for a call of multiple motorcycles involved in a wreck.

A Wichita Falls Police Sergeant who responded to the scene confirmed that three riders were transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

