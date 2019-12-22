Multiple people hospitalized after car accident in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Multiple people were sent to the hospital following a car accident involving multiple vehicles early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. at NW 38th Street and NW Roger’s Lane.

Officials said a black Chevy pickup, gray Honda Hatchback, silver Ford Focus, and a white GMC Yukon were involved in the accident.

Investigators said one of the drivers was taken to the hospital for treatment and then later taken to OKC hospital for further treatment.

Investigators also said there was another driver and passenger in one of the other vehicles that was taken to OKC hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.