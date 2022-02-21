WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas will see a range of weather from thunderstorms to sleet and ice as a front moves through the region early in the week.

Monday Night Severe Weather Outlook: Texoma will have a slight risk for severe weather across most of the area starting around 9 p.m. Monday, February 21.

Showers and storms will become possible after about 6 p.m. but the chance for severe weather will be closer to about 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. You can expect 60mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of golf balls as the most likely threats. The tornado risk is very low, but not necessarily zero.

The most likely area for storms will be the southern and eastern portions of the area, but there is a chance they could sneak into Wichita County. This will be late evening and into the night.

The risk for winter weather will arrive on Wednesday. A wintry mix is likely in two waves, and both waves appear to be mostly sleet with some freezing rain. The good thing with mostly sleet versus freezing rain is that it will help to limit the number of power outages. Road conditions are uncertain at this time.

It looks like Texoma will get a burst that comes through Wednesday that might not impact the entire area, and then most of the precipitation will come through Wednesday night into Thursday. As the week progresses there will be a better forecast on the amount of accumulations the area could see.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local News Authority. For the most up-to-date information, including breaking news, weather, sports, and what stores and restaurants are coming and going all across Texoma, subscribe to our newsletter.



