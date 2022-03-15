BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple fire departments responded to help fight a house fire in Burkburnett this Tuesday afternoon.

It was called in around 5 p.m. in the 600 Harwell near Permian Park. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames from the attic and kitchen, and asked for mutual aid. The WFFD, Sheppard Air Force Base and volunteer departments responded.







It was reported extinguished by 6 p.m.

No word on if it was occupied or if there were any injuries.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.